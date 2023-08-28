FuelCell (NASDAQ:FCEL) Extends Technology Development Deal with Exxon

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FuelCell (NASDAQ:FCEL) Extends Technology Development Deal with Exxon
Market News

FuelCell (NASDAQ:FCEL) Extends Technology Development Deal with Exxon

Story Highlights

FuelCell has extended a key carbon capture technology development deal with Exxon until March 31, 2024. A final investment decision on the project is expected later this year.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are inching upward today after the sustainable clean energy technology provider agreed to extend its ongoing joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Co. through March 31, 2024.

The extension will enable further development, joint marketing, and sales efforts for the advancement of the carbon fuel cell technology targeted at point-of-source carbon capture applications.

Furthermore, the two companies will also work on finalizing the engineering and cost aspects of a potential technology demonstration with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM). Importantly, a final investment decision on the project is anticipated later this year.

FCEL’s carbonate fuel cell technology can play a pivotal role in integrated carbon abatement solutions. Impressively, the jointly developed carbon capture technology has been found to be feasible for commercial usage and could help in capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and commercial exhaust streams.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $2.31 on FuelCell, alongside a Hold consensus rating. Despite today’s uptick, shares of the company are still down nearly 69% over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Trading Weekly: WTI Firmly Below $80 Mark amid Weak Economic Signals
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: WTI Firmly Below $80 Mark amid Weak Economic Signals
5d ago
BP
ET
VDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
COP
CVX
FENY: An Attractive, Ultra-Low-Cost Energy Stock ETF
BKR
COP
More XOM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Trading Weekly: WTI Firmly Below $80 Mark amid Weak Economic Signals
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: WTI Firmly Below $80 Mark amid Weak Economic Signals
5d ago
BP
ET
VDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
Stock Analysis & IdeasVDE: An Attractive ETF to Capitalize on Energy-Stock Momentum
6d ago
COP
CVX
FENY: An Attractive, Ultra-Low-Cost Energy Stock ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasFENY: An Attractive, Ultra-Low-Cost Energy Stock ETF
10d ago
BKR
COP
More XOM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >