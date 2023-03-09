tiprankstipranks
Market News

FuelCell Energy Soars after Earnings Beat

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) soared today after it reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.05 with revenue of $37.1 million. This beat EPS estimates of -$0.07 and revenue estimates by more than $11.86 million.

The company’s backlog decreased on a year-over-year basis from $1.307 billion to $1.061 billion. This is attributable to both the recognition of revenue and the decision to not move forward with certain projects.

Today’s results helped FCEL stock reverse five days of down-trending prices. As a result, shares are now over 6% higher during this timeframe.

More News & Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results
Press ReleasesFuelCell Energy Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results
4h ago
FCEL
FuelCell Energy to Collaborate with MHB to Deliver Solid Oxide Electrolyzers for Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production
FCEL
Which Green Hydrogen Stocks Are Best?
BE
APD
More FCEL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FCEL

