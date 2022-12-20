FuelCell Energy Plunges after Earnings Report Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

FuelCell Energy Plunges after Earnings Report Miss

It was a disaster for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) after the company posted its earnings report ahead of the bell Tuesday. The company posted losses all around, and investors rushed for the doors.

Every major metric proved a miss. The company posted a loss in earnings per share, losing $0.11 per share against analyst projections calling for a loss of just $0.07 per share. Likewise, revenue also missed projections. The company posted $39.2 million, but consensus expectations called for $44.9 million instead.

As to why the company posted such losses, word from the company’s President and CEO, Jason Few, noted that the company is in a “period of transition.” Few remarked that there was a substantial investment made in growth projects, like plant and equipment capital. The company was also spending more on its talent and improving its technology. Further, FuelCell Energy also cut back on some of its current projects, reducing its backlog by roughly 15.4% against this time last year.

FuelCell Energy may have been hit hard today, but the consensus opinion from analysts is oddly benign, with a Hold rating from all three analysts. FuelCell Energy boasts 27.41% upside potential, thanks to its average price target of $3.37 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results
Press ReleasesFuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results
9h ago
FCEL
FuelCell announces commencement of commerical operations at U.S. Navy Subbase
FCEL
FuelCell says senior counsel Alexandrea Isaac appointed to REEEAC
FCEL
More FCEL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results
Press ReleasesFuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results
9h ago
FCEL
FuelCell announces commencement of commerical operations at U.S. Navy Subbase
The FlyFuelCell announces commencement of commerical operations at U.S. Navy Subbase
1d ago
FCEL
FuelCell says senior counsel Alexandrea Isaac appointed to REEEAC
The FlyFuelCell says senior counsel Alexandrea Isaac appointed to REEEAC
4d ago
FCEL
More FCEL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >