FuboTV Up After Strong Q3 Showing

Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform reported revenues of $224.81 million, up by 43.5% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $11.5 million.

Adjusted loss came in at $0.52 per share, better than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.73.

Edgar Bronfman Jr., Executive Chairman, FuboTV, commented, “We’re very pleased with Fubo’s third quarter performance demonstrated by double-digit year-over-year growth in North America across several of our KPIs: subscribers, total revenue and ad revenue. We believe our dual subscription and advertising model provides value for shareholders while our aggregation of premium sports, news and entertainment content is an affordable option for consumers.”