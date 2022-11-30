FTC to Deliver Decision on Microsoft’s Takeover of Activision by January

The much-talked-about acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to receive a final decision in January. Before the final decision, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will give a staff recommendation sometime in mid-December.

It’s expected that the FTC will try to block the acquisition by filing an antitrust lawsuit. As a result, Microsoft has been working with regulators in order to improve the odds of the merger by offering concessions.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $295.38 on MSFT stock, implying almost 21% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

