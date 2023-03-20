tiprankstipranks
Market News

Franchise Group Jumps on Potential Takeover Bid

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) may not be all that recognizable, but its properties definitely are. Owners of Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight furniture, and several others, it’s recently received a takeover proposal that values Franchise Group significantly above its current levels. Investors reacted with explosive fervor, sending shares of Franchise Group up over 14% in Monday afternoon’s trading.

The takeover proposal—which is non-binding, at last report—calls for an unnamed bidder to shell out $30 a share for all outstanding common stock. The Franchise Group board is currently considering the offer, with no confirmation that they’ll actually go for this. The deal represents roughly a $5 premium over current share prices as of this writing.

Interestingly, the deal comes at a fortuitous time for Franchise Group. Back in January, Franchise Group was considering going private after a deal for Kohl’s (NASDAQ:KSS) fell through. Buying Franchise Group will give this unnamed investor access to a wide range of properties in several different industries, from vitamins to home furniture to pet supplies.

When taking a look at hedge fund activity, it’s no surprise that a buyout offer has emerged. Current sentiment among hedge funds is Very Positive, as they added 400,600 shares to their positions in the last quarter, reversing a slight decline and building on a gain from two quarters prior.

More News & Analysis on FRG

Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal
Press ReleasesFranchise Group, Inc. Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal
8h ago
FRG
Pet Supplies Plus Acquires 20 Loyal Companion Pet Stores from Parent Company Independent Pet Partners
FRG
Franchise Group sees FY23 EPS $2.90, consensus $3.25
FRG
More FRG Latest News >

