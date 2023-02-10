Fox Passes on $2B Offer for Tubi

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Fox Passes on $2B Offer for Tubi

It’ll take a lot of money to break media giant Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) out of the Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) game, as CEO Lachlan Murdoch turned down a $2 billion offer. Fox stock is up slightly in Friday afternoon’s trading, so investors are pretty happy about the news.

Tubi is Fox’s entrant in the FAST stakes, alongside the likes of Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and several others. Contained within Tubi’s borders are a range of television shows from “Dance Moms” to “Hell’s Kitchen” and a substantial array of movies. Fox paid around $440 million for Tubi back in August 2020. Thus, a $2 billion offer for it today might have been considered a slam-dunk win. But for Fox, it wasn’t slam-dunk enough to take the deal.

Fox clearly wants to keep Tubi. Second quarter revenue for Tubi jumped to $200 million. That’s a 25% jump over the previous quarter. The potential gains are also substantial going forward; a Digital TV Research study noted that worldwide demand for TV series and movies will hit $91 billion in 2028, more than double the amount from 2022. That’s especially the case as more streaming platforms start rolling out ad-supported tiers to supplement their own offerings.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is largely supportive of Fox. Analyst consensus calls it a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $37.91, FOXA stock also comes with 5.69% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FOXA

Fox Corp. turned down offers of over $2B for Tubi service, Bloomberg says
The FlyFox Corp. turned down offers of over $2B for Tubi service, Bloomberg says
2d ago
FOX
FOXA
Deutsche Bank keeps Buy on Fox Corp., raises price target to $40
FOX
FOXA
Fox Corp. price target raised to $39 from $37 at Morgan Stanley
FOX
FOXA
More FOXA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FOXA

Fox Corp. turned down offers of over $2B for Tubi service, Bloomberg says
The FlyFox Corp. turned down offers of over $2B for Tubi service, Bloomberg says
2d ago
FOX
FOXA
Deutsche Bank keeps Buy on Fox Corp., raises price target to $40
The FlyDeutsche Bank keeps Buy on Fox Corp., raises price target to $40
3d ago
FOX
FOXA
Fox Corp. price target raised to $39 from $37 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyFox Corp. price target raised to $39 from $37 at Morgan Stanley
3d ago
FOX
FOXA
More FOXA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >