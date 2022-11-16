Former Domino’s CEO Joins Restaurant Brands (TSE:QSR). Can He Cook Up Success?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Former Domino’s CEO Joins Restaurant Brands (TSE:QSR). Can He Cook Up Success?

Story Highlights

Restaurant Brands’ stock soared today following the news that former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle will be joining the team as executive chairman. With Doyle’s track record at Domino’s, QSR can become even more successful than it already is.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)(NYSE:QSR), which owns various fast-food brands, saw its stock close about 7% higher today following the news that former Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Patrick Doyle will be joining the QSR team as executive chairman. The move is making investors optimistic, as Doyle has a great track record of success, and it’s very possible that QSR can become the next DPZ in terms of performance.

According to Doyle’s LinkedIn profile, he started at DPZ in August 1997, where he “was President of the U.S. business, ran corporate stores, ran the International business, and began at the company as SVP of marketing.” He became the CEO in the first quarter of 2010 and stayed in that role until June 2018. Impressively, he “generated shareholder returns in excess of 2,100% and returned $3.4 billion to shareholders.” While he was at Domino’s, the company doubled its market share, becoming the highest-selling global pizza chain. These reasons are why Doyle joining the QSR team is being viewed positively. 

While Restaurant Brands is not necessarily a bad company, as it has positive earnings and cash flow, its stock has only returned about 11% in the past five years (in Canadian dollars), even when including dividends. Therefore, the addition of Patrick Doyle can help boost shareholder returns.

What Companies are Part of QSR Stock?

QSR owns four restaurant chains: Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs, which the company acquired last year for $1 billion. In Q3, 63.9% of Restaurant Brands’ system-wide sales came from Burger King, with the next biggest one being Tim Hortons at 18.6%. Popeyes contributed nearly 14.7% to system-wide sales, and the remaining ~2.8% came from Firehouse Subs.

Is QSR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on QSR stock based on six Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average QSR stock price target of C$85.30 implies just 0.4% upside potential. Nonetheless, the stock offers a 3.6% dividend yield that is well covered, as the company’s free cash flow payout ratio is 67%.

Conclusion: QSR Stock Can be the Next Domino’s

If you believe in the brands mentioned above and believe in Patrick Doyle’s ability to create value for the company, then QSR may be the right stock for you. With its 3.6% dividend yield and modest growth potential (its revenue grew by over 15% in Q3), QSR could be the next DPZ stock in terms of outperforming the market. Still, it’s likely wise to wait for a pullback before buying into QSR, as it has been rallying almost non-stop for over one month.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on QSR

Pershing Square exits Domino’s, boosts stake in Canadian Pacific in Q3
The FlyPershing Square exits Domino’s, boosts stake in Canadian Pacific in Q3
12d ago
CP
CMG
Bernstein restaurants to hold an analyst/industry conference call
MCD
QSR
More QSR Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on QSR

Pershing Square exits Domino’s, boosts stake in Canadian Pacific in Q3
The FlyPershing Square exits Domino’s, boosts stake in Canadian Pacific in Q3
12d ago
CP
CMG
Bernstein restaurants to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyBernstein restaurants to hold an analyst/industry conference call
17d ago
MCD
QSR

Latest News Feed