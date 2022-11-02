Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in the month of October, its “best monthly sales performance since its introduction this year.”

Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue commented, “Ford continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, with orders for ’23MY vehicles up 134 percent over this time last year. The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days.”

Frick added, “The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year.”