Ford Stock Gains on New Joint Venture Funding

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ford Stock Gains on New Joint Venture Funding

One of the biggest points separating electric cars from wide use is the lack of proper battery technology. That’s where a new joint venture between South Korean company SK On and legacy automaker titan Ford (NYSE:F) picked up a new loan in a bid to build more battery manufacturing plants. It was enough for Ford investors to put in their own investment, sending Ford up slightly in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

The loan in question, valued at up to $9.2 billion, will allow Ford and SK On to build three new battery manufacturing plants in both Kentucky and Tennessee, according to a Reuters report. The loan comes from the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program, and the batteries created therein will produce over 80 gigawatt-hours of battery annually. However, the loan is a conditional one, and neither Ford nor the Department of Energy would detail just what those conditions were.

Ford’s plans to get in on this kind of venture go back to 2021 when it previously announced plans to build battery manufacturing systems in these two states. Ford and SK On were already planning to put in $11.4 billion on the concept, which would have been the single largest investment that the company has made since its launch in 1903. Ford already took out one loan through this program back in 2009 but finished paying back said loan last year, noted a CNN Business report.

Analyst support for Ford, meanwhile, is a bit thin. Ford stock is considered a Moderate Buy right now, with seven Buy ratings, four Holds, and one Sell comprising the mix. Further, Ford stock offers investors 9.42% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $15.56 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

TSLA Stock Slips after Barclays Downgrade
Market NewsTSLA Stock Slips after Barclays Downgrade
1d ago
F
GM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Positive Updates Propel Investor Sentiment
F
GM
Ford, Honda move to set rules for blockchain ‘battery passport,’ Nikkei says
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

TSLA Stock Slips after Barclays Downgrade
Market NewsTSLA Stock Slips after Barclays Downgrade
1d ago
F
GM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Positive Updates Propel Investor Sentiment
Market NewsTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Positive Updates Propel Investor Sentiment
1d ago
F
GM
Ford, Honda move to set rules for blockchain ‘battery passport,’ Nikkei says
The FlyFord, Honda move to set rules for blockchain ‘battery passport,’ Nikkei says
1d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >