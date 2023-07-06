Ford Slips as Deliveries Disappoint

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Ford Slips as Deliveries Disappoint

After hearing how well General Motors (NYSE:GM) did with its latest deliveries report, all eyes pivoted to Ford (NYSE:F) to see if the streak could continue. Sadly for Ford investors, it did not. Ford slipped slightly to close down 2.35% in Thursday’s trading session after its delivery numbers proved to disappoint shareholders.

Despite the disappointment, Ford reported that sales were indeed up 9.9%. Though growth was present—and pretty substantial growth at that—it’s a slowdown from the first quarter’s growth rate, and also a significant loss against chief rival GM. In fact, Ford could only put up about half the growth rate that GM did. Ford noted that it sold a combined total of 531,662 vehicles in the second quarter, and the individual segments posted some serious gains. The F-Series pickup line saw a 34% jump in sales, while the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle line shot up 110% in June against the same time the previous year.

The chief economist at Cox, Jonathan Smoke, then proceeded to rain on automakers’ collective parade by noting that he does “…not believe we are on the cusp of exciting growth ahead. The market will still be limited by total available supply but demand will also be limited by the level of prices and rates…” This is likely true, especially given the trajectory of interest rate hikes engaged in by the Federal Reserve of late. However, looking at some of Ford’s other numbers shows there are problems afoot; the Mustang’s June-to-June was spectacular, but Mach-E sales were down 21.1% for the quarter.

The lackluster growth leaves Ford analysts in something of a quandary. With four Buys, four Holds, and two Sells, Ford stock is classified as a Hold by analyst consensus. Moreover, with an average price target of $14.13, Ford stock also comes with 5.67% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Ford added to Q3 2023 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
The FlyFord added to Q3 2023 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
1d ago
F
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
F
GM
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
F
GM
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Ford added to Q3 2023 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
The FlyFord added to Q3 2023 Tactical Ideas List at Wells Fargo
1d ago
F
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
3d ago
F
GM
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
3d ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >