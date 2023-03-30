Ford Plans to Build Battery Material Plant Worth $4.5 Billion

U.S. automobile major, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has signed an investment agreement with PT Vale Indonesia and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to build a nickel processing plant in Indonesia’s Southeast Sulawesi worth $4.5 billion.

This is Ford’s first investment in Southeast Asia as the company is betting big on EVs. It aims to manufacture half a million EV trucks yearly at its Tennessee unit. Moreover, the company has separated the EV vertical into a separate unit and expects it to become profitable pre-tax by the end of 2026. Finally, Ford aims to reach 2 million EV units annually by 2026.

Analysts remain sidelined about Ford stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, seven Holds, and three Sells.