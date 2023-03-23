Ford on an Upswing Even as EV Business Runs into Losses; Announces Reporting Changes

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ford on an Upswing Even as EV Business Runs into Losses; Announces Reporting Changes

Shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the automobile major’s EV business incurred an operating loss of $2.1 billion in 2022 and the company announced some key changes to its financial reporting.

The company stated that instead of reporting its results geographically, it will now report its business segments as they focus on different automotive customers. As a result, it will report its results by Ford Blue (iconic gas, hybrid vehicles), Ford Model e (breakthrough EVs), and Ford Pro (commercial products, services).

Ford’s operating losses in the EV business were offset by a $10 billion operating profit when it comes to its internal combustion and fleet businesses. The company reiterated its outlook for FY23 and expects adjusted EBIT to be between $9 billion and $11 billion with adjusted free cash flow anticipated to be about $6 billion.

Ford has projected segment-wise EBIT in FY23 to be around $7 billion for Ford Blue, a “modest improvement from last year; a full-year loss of about $3 billion for Ford Model e; and EBIT approaching $6 billion for Ford Pro, nearly twice its 2022 earnings.”

The company also reaffirmed its margin targets of 10% for adjusted EBIT and 8% for Ford Model e in late 2026.

Analysts remain sidelined about F stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, seven Holds and three Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on F

Why are Ford (NYSE:F) and Other Carmakers Joining the Tesla-Triggered China Price War?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy are Ford (NYSE:F) and Other Carmakers Joining the Tesla-Triggered China Price War?
1d ago
F
TSLA Leads Impressive Rally in EV Stocks
F
RIVN
Ford selects John Dion to be chief transformation officer
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Why are Ford (NYSE:F) and Other Carmakers Joining the Tesla-Triggered China Price War?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy are Ford (NYSE:F) and Other Carmakers Joining the Tesla-Triggered China Price War?
1d ago
F
TSLA Leads Impressive Rally in EV Stocks
Market NewsTSLA Leads Impressive Rally in EV Stocks
2d ago
F
RIVN
Ford selects John Dion to be chief transformation officer
The FlyFord selects John Dion to be chief transformation officer
2d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >