Ford (NYSE:F) in Big Trouble; UAW Expands Strike to Largest Plant

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ford (NYSE:F) in Big Trouble; UAW Expands Strike to Largest Plant
Market News

Ford (NYSE:F) in Big Trouble; UAW Expands Strike to Largest Plant

Story Highlights

The United Auto Workers union has escalated the ongoing dispute with Ford by going on a strike at the company’s largest plant.

Automaker Ford (NYSE:F) is in big trouble, as the United Auto Workers (UAW) union expanded its strike to the company’s pick-up truck plant in Kentucky. About 8,700 workers at Ford’s largest plant went on strike on Wednesday evening, with the UAW accusing the company of refusing to make further progress in contract negotiations. The UAW’s latest move could significantly impact Ford’s revenue and earnings. Ford shares were down 1.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.  

Ford-UAW Dispute Worsens

Ford’s Kentucky truck plant is not only the company’s largest factory but also one of the largest auto plants in the world. The Kentucky plant, which produces Ford Super Duty pickup trucks and the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition large SUVs, generates $25 billion in revenue annually and is a highly profitable operation.

The company expects the work stoppage at this plant to have “painful aftershocks,” as it would impact a dozen additional Ford operations and suppliers’ businesses.

Calling the UAW’s decision to strike at the Kentucky plant “grossly irresponsible,” Ford slammed the union leadership’s strategy of keeping the three major Detroit automakers “wounded” for months and for creating chaos in the industry. The UAW union commenced its strike on September 15 after negotiations with Ford, General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) failed to meet its multiple demands, including higher wages, retirement benefits, and progress of temporary workers to permanent roles.

Ford claimed that it has been bargaining in good faith on the joint venture battery plants issue. UAW is demanding union representation at future battery plants to protect jobs. Last week, Ford increased its proposed salary hike to 23% but failed to impress UAW. Ford is already facing strikes at an assembly plant near Detroit and its Chicago factory.

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have temporarily laid off several workers due to the ongoing UAW strike. The strike is now impacting additional auto players. On Monday, UAW workers went on strike at Volvo Group’s (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Mack Trucks plants in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida after voting against a proposed five-year contract.

Is Ford a Good Stock to Buy?    

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Ford stock amid the ongoing strike and macro uncertainty. With seven Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell, Ford scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $15.27 implies 24.7% upside. Shares have risen over 5% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

UAW Strike Expands Again, “Tipping Point” Ahead
Market NewsUAW Strike Expands Again, “Tipping Point” Ahead
15h ago
F
GM
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lost Ground in U.S. in Q3 Despite Price Cuts
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lost Ground in U.S. in Q3 Despite Price Cuts
1d ago
F
GM
UAW strike represents ‘serious blow’ to Ford North America operations, says BofA
The FlyUAW strike represents ‘serious blow’ to Ford North America operations, says BofA
2d ago
F
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >