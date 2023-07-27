Ford (NYSE:F) Gains on Earnings Win, Raises Guidance

Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.72, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.54 per share. Sales increased by 11.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $42.43 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $1.11 billion.

Looking forward, management raised its guidance and now expects adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow for FY 2023 to be in the ranges of $11 billion to $12 billion and $6.5 billion to $7 billion, respectively.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $14.83 on Ford stock, implying 7.85% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

