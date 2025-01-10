Ford (NYSE:F) Drives Bold Advances with Mustang GTD Launch and China Success

Ford Motor Co. (F) made some key announcements this week and unveiled exciting developments across its global operations. During the Detroit Auto Show, Ford’s CEO Jim Farley revealed a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD, called “Spirit of America.” The Mustang GTD is similar to Craig Breedlove’s record-breaking jet-propelled cars of the 1960s, featuring white paint with red and blue stripes matching the overalls of Breedlove’s attire.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

While the pricing of the Special Edition GTD remains undisclosed, with the GTD models, Ford aims to expand the Mustang brand into the top-tier sports car and racing circles. Additionally, the automaker stated that it had received over 7,500 applications for the 2025 and 2026 Mustang GTDs last year.

Ford Delivers Strong Performance in China

Furthermore, Farley gave a glimpse of the automaker’s strong operations in China. He stated that the company earned around $600 million in China last year despite challenging market conditions. He added that these earnings included the success of models like the Lincoln Nautilus, produced exclusively in China and exported to markets like the U.S.

Farley commented, “I’m happy to say that Ford makes money in China, and I’m very proud of that, because not many [automakers] can say that.” This achievement showed Ford’s adaptability in an evolving global market.

Ford’s Chairman Addresses Concerns About Trump

Meanwhile, Ford’s Chairman Bill Ford addressed concerns about the company’s standing amid political and industry shifts. Speaking about President-elect Donald Trump’s relationship with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Ford remained confident that legacy automakers like Ford would not be overshadowed.

“We are aligned on a lot of issues,” Ford said of Musk, and added that Trump now has an improved grasp of the factors impacting the automobile industry and it took some “education” to convince Trump of the importance of the sector.

Is Ford Stock a Buy Right Now?

Analysts remain sidelined about Ford stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, seven Holds, and three Sells. Over the past year, Ford has declined by more than 10%, and the average Ford price target of $10.31 implies an upside potential of 5.8% from current levels.

See more F analyst ratings