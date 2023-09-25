Ford (NYSE:F) Cautions of “Significant Gaps” in UAW Contract Talks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ford (NYSE:F) Cautions of “Significant Gaps” in UAW Contract Talks
Market News

Ford (NYSE:F) Cautions of “Significant Gaps” in UAW Contract Talks

Story Highlights

Last week, the UAW union did not call for expanded strikes at Ford’s plants, citing improvement in the company’s offers during negotiations. However, Ford thinks that there are still some major issues that need to be addressed before a final deal is reached.

Legacy automaker Ford (NYSE:F) has admitted that there are still “significant gaps to close on the key economic issues,” even though the company has made progress in its talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on some issues. Last week, the UAW said that it is seeing “real progress” in its negotiations with Ford.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update, the Canadian labor union, Unifor, on Sunday said that its members voted in favor of Ford’s new three-year contract. Under the new agreement, Ford has offered the Canadian union’s members wage increases of up to 25% over a three-year period, including a hike of 10% in the first year of the agreement and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees.

Ford, UAW Try to Address Labor Issues

On Friday, the UAW extended its strike against General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to 38 parts distribution centers across the U.S. However, the union spared Ford from the expanded strike. On September 15, UAW commenced strikes at one plant each of the three Detroit automakers, after the existing four-year labor contract expired.

UAW said workers at additional Ford plants will not join the extended strike as the company improved its contract offer. In a livestream address, UAW President Shawn Fain said that Ford agreed to reinstate cost-of-living increases that were suspended in 2009 and also agreed to enhanced profit-sharing and the right to strike over plant closures.  

Nonetheless, Fain said that “serious issues” remain to be addressed by Ford. Meanwhile, Ford issued a statement saying the company is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal. “In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success,” said Ford.

The UAW is demanding 40% wage hikes, 32-hour work weeks, the return of defined benefit pensions, and the elimination of wage gaps separating newer and older workers. However, the three automakers initially proposed 20% salary increases over the four-year contract period.

Is Ford Stock Buy or Sell?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating on Ford stock is based on seven Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $15.53 implies 25% upside potential. Shares have advanced about 7% year to date.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

General Motors calls UAW strike escalation ‘unnecessary’
The FlyGeneral Motors calls UAW strike escalation ‘unnecessary’
3d ago
F
GM
Ford (NYSE:F) Dodges the Worst of the Expanded UAW Strikes
Market NewsFord (NYSE:F) Dodges the Worst of the Expanded UAW Strikes
3d ago
F
GM
UAW expands ‘Stand Up Strike’ against General Motors and Stellantis
The FlyUAW expands ‘Stand Up Strike’ against General Motors and Stellantis
3d ago
F
GM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >