Ford Hikes Price of F-150 Lightning For the Second Time

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) raised the prices of its all-electric pickup truck, F-150 Lightning for the second time in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the new price for the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro is $51,974. Customers who have already placed their orders with Ford won’t be affected by the price hike.

Ford had last increased prices for all the models of its F-150 Lightning in early August, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The automobile major stated that supply chain logjams, market factors, and increase in the costs of materials were the major reasons for the price hike.

Ford delivered upbeat EV sales in the month of September.

Is Ford Stock a Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about Ford with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell.

The average price forecast for Ford stock is $16.17 implying an upside potential of 29.3% at current levels.

Ford Stock (NYSE:F) Rallies on Upbeat September EV Sales
Market NewsFord Stock (NYSE:F) Rallies on Upbeat September EV Sales
2d ago
F
Why Auto Stocks May Face a Bumpy Ride Ahead
F
GM
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
F
BP
More F Latest News >
Videos
