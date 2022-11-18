Shoeshine: FL Up Big After Stellar Q3

Footlocker (NYSE: FL) shot up in pre-market trading on Friday after the New York-based specialty athletic retailer reported solid Q3 results. The company posted sales of $2.17 billion in Q3, a decline of 0.7% year-over-year but beating Street estimates by $70 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.27 per share versus $1.74 in the same period last year but coming in ahead of analysts’ estimates of $1.11 per share.

Considering the strong results, FL raised its FY22 outlook and now expects its adjusted EPS to come in the range of $4.42 to $4.50.