Foot Locker Looking to Set Foot in India

Athletic apparel and footwear products provider Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is looking to enter the Indian market and is in discussions with India-based Metro Brands, according to the Economic Times.

Reportedly, FL is in discussions with four names in India to ‘appoint a franchise’ and the details remained under wraps.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $47.71 on FL, implying a 9.1% potential upside in the stock. Shares of the company have been steadily climbing upwards, gaining nearly 38% over the past year.

At the same time, short interest in the stock is currently hovering at around 10.6%.

