Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) Refreshes Board to Please Activist Investor D.E. Shaw

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) Refreshes Board to Please Activist Investor D.E. Shaw

Story Highlights

Fleetcor Technologies has reached an agreement with activist investor D.E. Shaw to refresh its board and to conduct a strategic review of its businesses.

Payments company Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) has reached an agreement with activist investor D.E. Shaw Group to refresh its board and conduct a review to explore strategic alternatives, including the separation of one or more of its businesses. FLT shares gained 6.4% on Monday in reaction to the news.

Fleetcor appointed Rahul Gupta, former CEO of RevSpring, a healthcare billing and payments company, to its board. As per its agreement with D.E. Shaw, the company will add a second new director to advance its “Board refreshment process, which is intended to enhance the diversity of the Board and deepen its skill set in technology and financial oversight.”

The company disclosed that one of its long-term directors will retire upon the appointment of a second new director. Note that in January, Fleetcor appointed tech executive Annabelle Bexiga to its board.

Fleetcor to Conduct a Strategic Review

Meanwhile, Fleetcor will be forming an ad hoc Strategic Review Committee to review its portfolio and businesses. The company stated that this review will complement its ongoing business simplification plan. It expects to complete the review by the end of 2023.

While Fleetcor is essentially known to be a payments company, it also operates several other businesses. For instance, it offers fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets and provides lodging solutions in certain geographies.  

D.E. Shaw cheered its agreement with Fleetcor and the appointment of the new director. “We are pleased that the Company will explore portfolio alternatives to highlight the strength of each of its underlying businesses with the goal of unlocking substantial value for all shareholders,” said Michael O’Mary, D. E. Shaw’s Managing Director.  

D.E. Shaw has previously pushed for changes at logistics firm FedEx (FDX), data analytics and risk assessment firm Verisk Analytics (VRSK), and home improvement retailer Lowe’s (LOW).

Is Fleetcor a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Fleetcor is based on seven Buys and four Holds. The average FLT stock price target of $239 suggests 10% upside potential.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FLT

FleetCor price target raised to $245 from $235 at Barclays
The FlyFleetCor price target raised to $245 from $235 at Barclays
1M ago
FLT
Wex price target raised to $220 from $200 at Mizuho
FLT
WEX
FleetCor upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
FLT
More FLT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FLT

FleetCor price target raised to $245 from $235 at Barclays
The FlyFleetCor price target raised to $245 from $235 at Barclays
1M ago
FLT
Wex price target raised to $220 from $200 at Mizuho
The FlyWex price target raised to $220 from $200 at Mizuho
1M ago
FLT
WEX
FleetCor upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
The FlyFleetCor upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
1M ago
FLT
More FLT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >