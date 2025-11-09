Five-Star Analysts Recommend Buying These Three Stocks after Plunging from Highs

Wondering which stocks to invest in right now? According to the following five-star Wall Street analysts, the stocks listed below are worth buying and are expected to see solid upside potential after plunging from their highs. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Duolingo (DUOL) Stock – Duolingo is an education technology company best known for its language-learning app that uses gamified lessons to teach users new languages. Analyst Chris Kuntarich from UBS reiterated his Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target from $450 to $285 per share, following the company’s recent stock plunge. Nevertheless, this still equates to an upside of more than 41% from current levels.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Stock – Rocket Lab is a space technology company that designs and launches small rockets and spacecraft, thereby providing satellite delivery and space systems services. Analyst Erik Rasmussen from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated his Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target from $55 to $65 per share. This equates to an upside of more than 25% from current levels.

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock – DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that offers online sports betting, daily fantasy sports contests, and iGaming platforms. Analyst Brandt Montour from Barclays reiterated his Buy rating on the stock while also lowering the price target from $54 to $40 per share. Still, this equates to an upside of more than 31% from current levels.

