Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Outlook

Story Highlights

Discount retailer Five Below delivered better-than-anticipated third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook despite a challenging retail backdrop.

Five Below’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates and the company’s own guidance despite a tough retail landscape. Additionally, the discount retailer, which sells most of its merchandise between $1 and $5, raised its full-year outlook. Shares were up 9% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.

Five Below’s Q3 FY22 (ended October 29, 2022) sales increased 6.2% to $645 million, topping analysts’ expectation of $614.1 million. Comparable sales declined 2.7% but came ahead of the company’s guidance of a decline in the range of 7% to 9%. Q3 earnings per share (EPS) fell 32.6% to $0.29. Nonetheless, the company surpassed the Street’s EPS estimate of $0.15. Five Below attributed its Q3 performance to improved ticket and transaction metrics and disciplined expense management.

During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Joel Anderson stated that the company is “pleased with the start to the fourth quarter, including Black Friday weekend results.” The retailer expects holiday quarter sales in the range of $1.085 billion to $1.110 billion (comparable sales growth of -1% to 1%) and EPS of $2.93 to $3.09.   

Five Below expects full-year sales of $3.038 billion to $3.063 billion and EPS to be between $4.55 and $4.71. It had earlier guided sales of $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion and EPS of $4.26 to $4.56. The improved outlook came ahead of analysts’ expectations of EPS of $4.41 on sales of $3 billion.

Five Below continues to expand its store base, with the planned opening of 150 new stores in the current fiscal year. In Q3 FY22, the retailer opened 40 new stores, ending the quarter with 1,292 stores.

What is the Target Price for Five Below?

Five Below scores the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 unanimous Buys. The average FIVE stock price target of $176.18 implies 9.5% upside potential. Shares have declined 22.6% year-to-date.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on FIVE

Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFive Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
13h ago
FIVE
Five Below price target raised to $186 from $170 at Citi
FIVE
FIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
DG
COST
More FIVE Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on FIVE

Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFive Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
13h ago
FIVE
Five Below price target raised to $186 from $170 at Citi
The FlyFive Below price target raised to $186 from $170 at Citi
3d ago
FIVE
FIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?
2M ago
DG
COST
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >