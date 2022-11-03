Fisker Skids on Dismal Q3; Analyst Downgrade

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Fisker Skids on Dismal Q3; Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are tanking today after the company drove in a disappointing third-quarter performance with net loss per share at $0.49 coming in wider than expectations by $0.07.

The company now expects to start production of Fisker Ocean on November 17. It plans to increase production from 300+ in the first quarter of 2023 to 15000+ in Q3 and reach 42,400 units in Q4.

Further, it had 62,000 net reservations for Fisker Ocean as of October 31. The company plans to start accepting orders for the Fisker Ocean extreme by mid-January 2023.

Fisker had a cash pile of $824.7 million at the end of September. For the full-year 2022, the company expects to incur total operating expenses between $435 million and $500 million. Capital expenditure is expected to hover between $280 million and $290 million.

Additionally, RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak lowered the rating on Fisker to a Hold from a Buy today while also slashing the price target to $8 from $13.

The analyst sees short-term execution risk for the stock and feels sales could be lower “in the outer years” as Fisker’s offering could be less competitive owing to the Inflation reduction Act.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on FSR

Fisker call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFisker call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
FSR
Paris Motor Show: The Latest
FSR
STLA
Fisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
FSR
More FSR Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on FSR

Fisker call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFisker call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
FSR
Paris Motor Show: The Latest
Market NewsParis Motor Show: The Latest
17d ago
FSR
STLA
Fisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyFisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
20d ago
FSR
More FSR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >