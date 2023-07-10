Fisker Plans to Sell $340 Million of Convertible Debt

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Fisker Plans to Sell $340 Million of Convertible Debt

EV major, Fisker (NYSE: FSR) announced the sale of convertible debt worth $340 million, with the potential to double the sale of this debt to $680 million. The convertible notes, which will be due in 2025 will be convertible into Fisker’s Class A common stock at the investor’s option at the initial conversion price of $7.80 with the conversion price subject to certain limitations. This offering is expected to close on July 11.

The company stated in its press release that it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering “for general corporate purposes, including working capital, an additional battery pack line to support growth in 2024 and beyond, sales and marketing, capital expenditures, and the development of future products.”

Overall, analysts are bearish about FSR stock with a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy and three Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FSR

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Looks to Ramp Up Production; Q2 Numbers Set For August 4
Market NewsFisker (NYSE:FSR) Looks to Ramp Up Production; Q2 Numbers Set For August 4
3d ago
FSR
Fisker reports Q2 vehicle production volume of 1,022 Fisker Ocean SUVs
FSR
Fisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
FSR
More FSR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FSR

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Looks to Ramp Up Production; Q2 Numbers Set For August 4
Market NewsFisker (NYSE:FSR) Looks to Ramp Up Production; Q2 Numbers Set For August 4
3d ago
FSR
Fisker reports Q2 vehicle production volume of 1,022 Fisker Ocean SUVs
The FlyFisker reports Q2 vehicle production volume of 1,022 Fisker Ocean SUVs
3d ago
FSR
Fisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyFisker put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
FSR
More FSR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >