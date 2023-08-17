Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Begin Deliveries of Alaska Pickup Truck in 2025

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares are inching upward today after the EV maker provided additional details about the Fisker Alaska super sport pickup truck.

The vehicle brings together the features of a mid-size pickup and the capabilities of a full-size with its expandable bed design. Alaska’s bed is designed to expand from 4.5 feet to 9.2 feet.

The company unveiled Alaska earlier this month, touting it as the “everything’ vehicle” and expects to begin deliveries in 2025. Fisker is aiming for the vehicle to be the lightest pickup truck globally. The vehicle offers two battery packs (75kWh and 113kWh) with a range of 230 to 340 miles. The base price of the vehicle is expected at $45,400 and production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Overall, the Street has a $8.50 consensus price target on Fisker alongside a Hold consensus rating This points to a mouth-watering 56.8% potential upside in the stock. At the same time, Fisker shares have tanked nearly 41.4% over the past year and short interest in the stock is now inching closer to 46%.

