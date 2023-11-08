Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Slides on Delay of Q3 Earnings

EV major Fisker (NYSE:FSR) slid in pre-market trading after the company postponed the release of its Q3 results to November 13 post market close. The company was expected to announce its Q3 earnings today.

The company stated in its press release that the “timing of the appointment of a new chief accounting officer effective November 6, 2023 and the departure of the former chief accounting officer effective October 27, 2023 has delayed the completion of the financial statements and related disclosures.”

Is FSR Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FSR stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Sell. The average FSR price target of $7.67 implies an upside potential of 75.5% at current levels.