Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Rises on Making Quarterly Filing Post NYSE Notice

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares surged nearly 7% in the early session today after the EV producer filed its quarterly report, following the receipt of a notice of non-compliance from the NYSE for failing to file its quarterly report in a timely manner.

The company’s shares have tanked by nearly 60% over the past month after it postponed its third-quarter results owing to the departure of its Chief Accounting Officer earlier this month.

Subsequently, the company posted a dismal performance for the quarter, with revenue of $71.8 million falling well short of the Street’s expectations of $143.1 million. Recently, Fisker lowered prices for the Ocean Extreme model in the U.S. and Canada and is expanding its delivery infrastructure.

Still, possible caveats remain for investors as only a day after reporting its third-quarter numbers, Fisker lost its second Chief Accounting Officer this month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Is FSR Stock a Good Investment?

Amid these challenges, Goldman Sachs’ Mark Delaney recently reiterated a Sell rating on Fisker while lowering the price target to $2 from $8. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Fisker and the average FSR price target of $5.61 implies a substantial 164.6% potential upside in the stock.

