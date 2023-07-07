Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Looks to Ramp Up Production; Q2 Numbers Set For August 4

EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) produced a total of 1,022 Fisker Ocean SUVs during the second quarter in Austria. While some suppliers faced challenges in hitting Q2 targets, the company is working to reach the required production volumes.

Importantly, Fisker now expects to produce more than 1,400 vehicles this month and is looking to increase its battery pack capacity to achieve higher output next year.

Additionally, Fisker is slated to announce second-quarter financial numbers on August 4. Analysts expect the company to report a net loss per share of $0.27 for the quarter. In the comparable year-ago period, Fisker had incurred a net loss per share of $0.36, outperforming the Street’s estimates by $0.05.

Overall, the Street has a $6.50 consensus price target on Fisker alongside a Moderate Sell consensus rating. Shares of the company have tanked nearly 34% over the past year. At the same time, short interest in the stock now stands at a whopping 39%.

