Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Jumps onto Supercharger Network via Agreement with TSLA

EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has entered into an agreement with EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to offer its customers access to the latter’s supercharger network.

The move means additional charging options for Fisker’s customers and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) will be adopted on its first vehicles in 2025. Importantly, all of Fisker’s current as well as future vehicles will be covered under this agreement. The supercharger network offers an impressive 12,000 supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada.

In another development, Tesla has introduced cheaper versions of its Model S and X vehicles. The company has introduced the versions, which are priced nearly $10,000 lower than standard versions, in a bid to turbocharge demand.

While the consensus rating on the Street remains a Hold for Tesla alongside a $253.77 consensus price target, Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter noted that the price cuts come as the company looks to overcome a tepid sales pattern in a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and amid heating competition.

Importantly, the cheaper vehicle introductions come fresh on the heels of Tesla lowering Model Y prices in China. While Tesla shares are down nearly 1.2% at the time of writing, Fisker shares are inching marginally higher today.

