Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Jumps onto Supercharger Network via Agreement with TSLA

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Jumps onto Supercharger Network via Agreement with TSLA
Market News

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Jumps onto Supercharger Network via Agreement with TSLA

Story Highlights

Fisker is joining the supercharger network, offering an expanded number of charging options for its customers. Meanwhile, sluggish demand and rising competition have led to Tesla introducing cheaper versions of key vehicles in major markets.

EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has entered into an agreement with EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to offer its customers access to the latter’s supercharger network.

The move means additional charging options for Fisker’s customers and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) will be adopted on its first vehicles in 2025. Importantly, all of Fisker’s current as well as future vehicles will be covered under this agreement. The supercharger network offers an impressive 12,000 supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada.   

In another development, Tesla has introduced cheaper versions of its Model S and X vehicles. The company has introduced the versions, which are priced nearly $10,000 lower than standard versions, in a bid to turbocharge demand.

While the consensus rating on the Street remains a Hold for Tesla alongside a $253.77 consensus price target, Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter noted that the price cuts come as the company looks to overcome a tepid sales pattern in a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and amid heating competition.

Importantly, the cheaper vehicle introductions come fresh on the heels of Tesla lowering Model Y prices in China. While Tesla shares are down nearly 1.2% at the time of writing, Fisker shares are inching marginally higher today.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FSR

Short Report: Bearish bets on Fisker hit record after Q2 results
The FlyShort Report: Bearish bets on Fisker hit record after Q2 results
2d ago
AI
DM
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
FSR
GNS
Fisker provides additional details on Fisker Ronin Super GT
FSR
More FSR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FSR

Short Report: Bearish bets on Fisker hit record after Q2 results
The FlyShort Report: Bearish bets on Fisker hit record after Q2 results
2d ago
AI
DM
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
FSR
GNS
Fisker provides additional details on Fisker Ronin Super GT
The FlyFisker provides additional details on Fisker Ronin Super GT
4d ago
FSR
More FSR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >