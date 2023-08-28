Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Expanding European EV Footprint

EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is expanding its footprint into three new markets in Europe: Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Fisker already has a presence in major markets, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Norway and Sweden. This move is part of Fisker’s strategy of setting up retail locations and service centers in proximity to major cities in Europe.

Henrik Fisker, the CEO of the company, commented, “Ultimately, we want to sell our vehicles all over the world, but creating a strong early presence in Europe has always been one of our highest priorities.”

Now, customers across Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands can reserve and order a Fisker Ocean, with deliveries anticipated to begin at the end of September. Fisker’s upcoming models include the Fisker PEAR (an affordable crossover) and the Fisker Ronin (a super GT convertible).

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $8.50 for Fisker, alongside a Hold consensus rating. While shares of the company have corrected by nearly 35.6% over the past 52 weeks, short interest in the stock still stands at a massive 43.5%.

Read full Disclosure