Fisker (NYSE: FSR) Plans to Increase Deliveries of Ocean SUVs

Automotive company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) gained in pre-market trading on Tuesday after announcing that it expects to ramp up its deliveries of the Ocean SUV to 300 per day in the U.S. and Europe later this year. The electric vehicle company has manufactured 5,000 Fisker Oceans and delivered over 900 customer vehicles in the U.S. and European markets to date. The company expects to deliver several hundred more vehicles this week.

Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker commented, “As we complete the third quarter and move into the fourth, we are preparing to significantly increase our pace of deliveries in the US and Europe. We are expanding both our teams and our physical locations, and we are targeting deliveries of 300 vehicles per day to meet strong demand for the Fisker Ocean.”

Is Fisker a Buy Hold or Sell?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FSR stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and one Sell.