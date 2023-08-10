First Solar’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) Fifth Factory Location a Hit With Investors

While we’ve known for a while now that solar stock First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) planned to open a fifth factory, the exact location of it was still unclear. Now, First Solar made it plain, and investors responded with mild approval, sending shares up fractionally in Thursday’s trading.

The fifth factory for First Solar will be located in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, at the Acadiana Regional Airport. It’s going to be a while before the factory opens its doors, as it’s expected to go online in the first half of 2026. Still, it’s going to be quite the factory, as First Solar will drop $1.1 billion on its construction. The new plant will also be sufficiently to upgrade its manufacturing capability to reach around 14 gigawatts in the U.S.

The new factory will focus on Series 7 modules, which will make up about two-thirds of its overall capacity. Iberia Parish, meanwhile, is definitely looking forward to First Solar’s arrival therein, thanks in large part to the roughly $40 million in annual payroll that First Solar will likely be throwing workers’ way. It’s also considered the single largest investment that Iberia Parish has ever seen. What brought First Solar to Iberia Parish? A combination of solid workforce development initiatives and the world-class solar energy lab now located at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, for starters.

Analysts are willing to give First Solar the benefit of the doubt. With 12 Buy ratings, seven Hold and one Sell, First Solar stock is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, First Solar stock comes with a 20.22% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $247.20.

