First Solar Delivers Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Results

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), the manufacturer of solar panels announced its Q3 results with sales coming in at $629 million versus $583.5 million in the same period last year but missing analysts’ estimates by $119 million.

The company reported a loss per diluted share of $0.46 in Q3 versus a profit of $0.42 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting FSLR to report a loss of $0.05 per share in Q3.