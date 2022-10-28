First Solar Delivers Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Results

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), the manufacturer of solar panels announced its Q3 results with sales coming in at $629 million versus $583.5 million in the same period last year but missing analysts’ estimates by $119 million.
The company reported a loss per diluted share of $0.46 in Q3 versus a profit of $0.42 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting FSLR to report a loss of $0.05 per share in Q3.
Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar commented, “Our focus continues to be on setting the stage for long-term growth, and from this point of view, 2022 has so far proven to be foundational…set in motion plans to scale our global manufacturing capacity to over 20 GWDC by 2025, and secured record year-to-date bookings of 43.7 GWDC with deliveries extending into 2027.”