First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

First Seacoast Bank has renewed its Employment Agreements with James R. Brannen and Richard M. Donovan until March 31, 2027, and with Timothy F. Dargan until March 31, 2026.

