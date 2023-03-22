First Republic’s (NYSE:FRC) Attempts to Clean its Balance Sheet

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

First Republic’s (NYSE:FRC) Attempts to Clean its Balance Sheet

Story Highlights

First Republic Bank’s efforts to shore up its balance sheet or complete a sale are dying due to its weak balance sheet. Getting rid of the bad assets first may be an apt solution to lure other bankers.

Embattled banker First Republic (NYSE:FRC) is trying to clear the looming unrealized losses on its balance sheet. The bank has made numerous efforts to raise additional capital or be taken over. All efforts have been in vain so far, as other banks worry about the potential unrealized losses that could stem from the bad assets. FRC stock fell 9% in the extended trading session on March 21.

Per a Reuters report, FRC is trying to shave off some of the bad loans and investments from its books, raise more funds, and cut costs. But doing so will lead to huge losses and further weaken the balance sheet. Some analysts’ calculations reveal that FRC has a negative book value. The assets minus liabilities calculation amounts to losses between $9.4 billion and $13.5 billion.

The latest efforts by JPMorgan & Chase’s (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon and other big bank officials have them weighing government intervention, as no other bank is offering to take over FRC. As per the talks, the government could first take the bad assets off FRC’s books and then consider a sale or additional capital infusion by other banks. Further, the Wall Street Journal reported that FRC has added Lazard and consulting firm McKinsey to its advisory committee alongside JPMorgan to aid in the restructuring decisions.

Should You Buy FRC Stock?

Now may not be a good time to buy FRC stock. The stock will continue to remain volatile until a sound mechanism is sought to bail it out or save it. So far in 2023, FRC stock has lost 87% of its value.

As per Wall Street analysts’ consensus view, FRC has a Moderate Buy rating. This is based on seven Buys, ten Holds, and one Sell rating on TipRanks. Also, the average First Republic Bank price target of $130.62 implies a huge 728% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FRC

FRC Soars as It Works to Avoid Collapsing
Market NewsFRC Soars as It Works to Avoid Collapsing
14h ago
FRC
JPM
First Republic (NYSE:FRC) Rises as JPM CEO Dimon Leads It to Safety
FRC
JPM
First Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Steep Slide is Likely to Continue
FRC
More FRC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FRC

FRC Soars as It Works to Avoid Collapsing
Market NewsFRC Soars as It Works to Avoid Collapsing
14h ago
FRC
JPM
First Republic (NYSE:FRC) Rises as JPM CEO Dimon Leads It to Safety
Market NewsFirst Republic (NYSE:FRC) Rises as JPM CEO Dimon Leads It to Safety
23h ago
FRC
JPM
First Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Steep Slide is Likely to Continue
Stock Analysis & IdeasFirst Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Steep Slide is Likely to Continue
1d ago
FRC
More FRC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >