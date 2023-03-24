tiprankstipranks
Market News

First Horizon Jumps on Analyst Upgrade Related to TD Buyout

Shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) got a boost today, which can be attributed to an analyst upgrade. Indeed, Jared Shaw of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) changed his rating on the stock from Hold to Buy.

Shaw is confident that the acquisition of First Horizon by TD Bank (NYSE:TD) will go through at the initial price of $25 per share despite the recent turbulence witnessed in the banking sector. He pointed to First Horizon’s deposit stability during these past few weeks and also noted that TD is probably unwilling to go through the process of renegotiating.

Nevertheless, should the deal not go through, Shaw values First Horizon stock at $18 per share as a standalone company with a downside limited to $15 per share.

Taking a look at the last three trading months, we can see the impact the recent banking crisis has had on FHN stock. Shares were trading close to their buyout price for months until the recent drop sent prices down to the $16 range.

More News & Analysis on TD

TD Bank price target lowered to C$101 from C$102 at Barclays
The FlyTD Bank price target lowered to C$101 from C$102 at Barclays
21d ago
TD
TD price negotiation on First Horizon ‘not off table,’ say Jefferies
TD
FHN
TD upgraded to Outperform after ‘excessive’ selloff at Scotiabank
TD
FHN
More TD Latest News >

