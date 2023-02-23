Ferroglobe Explodes Upward on Killer Earnings Report

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ferroglobe Explodes Upward on Killer Earnings Report

Mineral operation Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) blasted upward following the release of its earnings report. An incredible set of numbers caught a lot of attention, and investors piled in, sending shares of Ferroglobe up over 19% at the time of writing.

Ferroglobe blew away consensus estimates, with earnings coming in at $0.42, which was double consensus estimates of $0.21. That also swept last year’s EPS, which came in at $0.23. Revenue, meanwhile, had a win of its own, coming in at $448.6 million. That was down 21.3% over the same time last year, oddly enough, but still led to a substantial earnings win.

Ferroglobe also got to work paying down its debt load. It had $194 million in debt in the third quarter, but by the fourth quarter, that number dropped to $137 million. That represents a record-low debt load for Ferroglobe, which is solid enough news on its own. This is particularly true as interest rates begin their climb again. Interestingly, this comes just weeks after Grupo Villar Mir filed a 13G/A form with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing that it reduced its share of Ferroglobe’s ownership from 48.7% to 43.7%.

However, other investors have been doing the opposite of Grupo Villar Mir. Currently, hedge funds have a Very Positive confidence level around Ferroglobe. Indeed, they put their money where their collective mouths were as well, picking up an extra 476,600 shares of Ferroglobe stock last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFerroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results
22h ago
GSM
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Investor Call for February 23, 2023
GSM
Ferroglobe Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022 Results Despite Weaker Market Conditions
GSM
More GSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesFerroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results
22h ago
GSM
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Investor Call for February 23, 2023
Press ReleasesFerroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Investor Call for February 23, 2023
22d ago
GSM
Ferroglobe Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022 Results Despite Weaker Market Conditions
Press ReleasesFerroglobe Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022 Results Despite Weaker Market Conditions
3M ago
GSM
More GSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >