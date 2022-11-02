Ferrari Races Ahead on Q3 Performance

Luxury performance car maker Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has driven in a beterr-than-expected set of third quarter numbers.

Top-line rose by an impressive 19% year-over-year to €1.25 billion, outperforming estimates by €50 million.

EPS at €1.23 too comfortably raced past expectations by €0.07. Further, total shipments rose by nearly 16% year-over-year to 3,188 units.

Impressively, the company’s entire range is sold out barring a few models and despite a challenging economic backdrop, it revised its 2022 guidance upwards on all metrics.

