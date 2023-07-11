tiprankstipranks
Market News

FDMT Soars on Licensing Agreement with Astellas

Shares of biotherapeutics company 4D Molecular (NASDAQ:FDMT) are on the rise today after it entered into a licensing deal with Astellas Pharma for the intravitreal retinotropic R100 vector.

With this licensing agreement, Astellas bagged the rights to utilize the vector for one genetic target in rare monogenic ophthalmic diseases. Further, Astellas will also have the option for two additional targets at additional fees.

Importantly, all three of 4D Molecular’s ophthalmic candidates make use of R100. Under the deal, 4D gets $20 million in upfront payment and potentially stands to make $942.5 million in future milestones and option fees. The company will also receive royalties on net sales of all the products under the licensing deal.   

Overall, the Street has a $37.25 consensus price target on 4D Molecular alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  This points to a massive 98.6% potential upside in the stock on top of a 135.4% price surge over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FDMT

Netflix upgraded, Coinbase downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyNetflix upgraded, Coinbase downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
6d ago
AMD
CAG
4D Molecular initiated with a Buy at Chardan
FDMT
FDMT Soars on Positive Interim Data in Cystic Fibrosis Lung Disease
FDMT
More FDMT Latest News >

