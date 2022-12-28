FDA Contemplates Regulating CBD in Edibles

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

FDA Contemplates Regulating CBD in Edibles

Story Highlights

As per a WSJ report, the U.S. FDA is evaluating cannabis-derived products and plans to make recommendations on regulating CBD products in the coming months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evaluating the effects of cannabis-derived compounds, like Cannabidiol or CBD, and is planning to make recommendations on regulating the use of CBD in food and supplements. The regulatory body intends to reveal its oversight plans in the coming months and decide whether cannabis-derived products require new FDA rules or new legislation from Congress.

Dr. Patrick Cournoye, the head of FDA’s Cannabis Product Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that the FDA wants to examine if CBD can be safely consumed for a long period or during pregnancy. Currently, the FDA says that CBD cannot be added to food or marketed as dietary supplements. Also, companies making therapeutic claims about their CBD products must prove with clinical trials that they meet the FDA’s standard for new drugs. Note that Jazz Pharmaceutical’s (JAZZ) Epidiolex is the only FDA-approved CBD medicine.   

Growing Concerns About Cannabis-Derived Products

The cannabis plant contains several compounds or cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD. While THC is psychoactive and causes the high associated with the use of marijuana, CBD isn’t psychoactive. Congress legalized hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in 2018 but left their regulation to the FDA. Hemp is defined as any part of the cannabis Sativa plant with no more than 0.3% of THC.

Since hemp’s approval, makers of products like CBD oil have been functioning without specific federal rules governing the manufacturing or marketing of such products. Meanwhile, some U.S. states have established their own rules for CBD products.

Norman Birenbaum, a senior adviser with the FDA working on this matter, pointed out that a number of intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids have been launched over the past one and a half years. The agency is considering regulating products that pose an immediate public-health risk, like candies that could be accidentally consumed by children. A child in Virginia died in October after eating Delta-8 gummies.    

Shares of some U.S.-listed cannabis companies were down on Tuesday following the WSJ report about potential regulations for cannabis-derived products. Let’s have a look at two stocks that declined in reaction to this latest development.

Is CRLBF a Good Stock to Buy?

Multi-state operator Cresco Labs (CRLBF) has operations in ten U.S. states. The company’s extensive CBD offerings include Mindy’s edibles, Good News gummies, and Wonder Wellness Co. gummies.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Cresco stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and two Holds. CRLBF stock tumbled 7.7% on Tuesday and has plunged nearly 74% year-to-date.

What is the Price Target for CURLF?

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) is a multi-state operator with an extensive presence in 21 states. The company offers several CBD products, including Select CBD Bites, Curaleaf Hemp lip balm and other cosmetics, and Plant Precision gummies.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating for Curaleaf stock is based on eight Buys and one Hold. The average CURLF price target of $7.86 implies nearly 92% upside potential. Shares fell 4.4% on Tuesday and have declined over 54% so far this year.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz to continue with its rights to Zymeworks’ zanidatamab in key markets
The FlyJazz to continue with its rights to Zymeworks’ zanidatamab in key markets
7d ago
JAZZ
ZYME
Zymeworks upgraded to Buy at Jefferies with increased clarity
JAZZ
ZYME
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
CHK
LUV
More JAZZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz to continue with its rights to Zymeworks’ zanidatamab in key markets
The FlyJazz to continue with its rights to Zymeworks’ zanidatamab in key markets
7d ago
JAZZ
ZYME
Zymeworks upgraded to Buy at Jefferies with increased clarity
The FlyZymeworks upgraded to Buy at Jefferies with increased clarity
8d ago
JAZZ
ZYME
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
12d ago
CHK
LUV
More JAZZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >