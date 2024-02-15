Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Plunges after Disappointing Outlook

Cloud computing services provider Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) plunged into pre-market trading after the company’s outlook disappointed investors. The company expects Q1 revenues in the range of $131 million to $135 million with an adjusted loss of between $0.09 and a loss of $0.05 per share. Analysts were estimating $135.5 million in revenue and a loss of $0.03 per share.

The company’s FY24 guidance calls for revenue between $580 million and $590 million as compared to consensus estimates of $586 million. Fastly’s forecast in FY24 ranges between a loss of $0.06 per share and breaking even. Analysts were estimating a loss of $0.03 per share in FY24.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share as compared to a loss of $0.08 per share in the same period last year. This was better than analysts’ forecasts of a loss of $0.03 per share.

Fastly clocked Q4 revenues of $137.8 million, a growth of 15% year-over-year and below consensus estimates of $139.8 million.

What is the Future of Fastly Stock?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FSLY stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and four Holds. The average FSLY price target of $22 implies a downside potential of 6.5% at current levels. Investors have been optimistic about FSLY stock as it has surged by more than 65% over the past year.