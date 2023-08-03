Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) Blasts Up On Earnings, Projections

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) Blasts Up On Earnings, Projections

Story Highlights

Fastly jumps after its earnings report, and some very positive projections, emerge.

Champagne corks are popping everywhere out at cloud computing stock Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) today, as it posted earnings that demonstrated a championship run in the making. Better yet, it also delivered some fantastic projections that suggested the near future should be roughly as good as the last quarter. That combination was enough to send Fastly on a rocket into the sun, up over 22% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Fastly’s earnings report numbers weren’t perfect, but the numbers they had were all winners. Fastly posted a loss of $0.04 per share, which was better than twice as good as the loss of $0.10 analysts were projecting. Fastly also won on revenue, bringing in $122.8 million against analyst projections calling for $118.91 million. That $122.8 million, meanwhile, represented a 19.8% jump over the revenues from last year’s second quarter. While Fastly did lose some numbers in the customer count—the count came in at 3,072 against 3,100 in the first quarter—it gained in the enterprise customer count, which stood at 551 against 540 in the first quarter.

Projections also proved a win; Fastly looks to bring in total revenue between $125 million and $128 million for the third quarter. That’s a narrow win against consensus of $127.06 million, but a potential win nonetheless. However, earnings aren’t looking so good with a loss between $0.07 and $0.09 against a consensus projection of a loss of $0.05. The full year is better, though, with revenue projected between $500 million and $510 million against a projected $502.1 million, and earnings between a loss of $0.21 and $0.27 against a projected loss of $0.26 from analysts.

However, analysts are pretty evenly split about Fastly’s likely outcome. With four Buy ratings, five Hold and two Sell, Fastly stock stands at a consensus rating of Hold. Further, Fastly stock also offers investors a 14.18% downside risk thanks to its average price target of $17.31.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FSLY

Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
U
Z
Fastly Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
FSLY
Fastly announces Peter Alexander as CMO, Karen Greenstein as General Counsel
FSLY
More FSLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FSLY

Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
U
Z
Fastly Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFastly Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
1d ago
FSLY
Fastly announces Peter Alexander as CMO, Karen Greenstein as General Counsel
The FlyFastly announces Peter Alexander as CMO, Karen Greenstein as General Counsel
3d ago
FSLY
More FSLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >