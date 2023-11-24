tiprankstipranks
Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) Soars on Middle East Expansion
Market News

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) Soars on Middle East Expansion

Story Highlights

Faraday Future is expanding into the Middle East with plans to commence operations in the region in 2024.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) jumped nearly 15% in the pre-market session today after the company announced an expansion into the Middle East market.

FFIE aims to begin operations in the region in 2024, having signed strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holdings. The company plans to launch the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon, a model tailored for the Middle East market, with deliveries expected in 2024.

The Middle East market presents a lucrative opportunity for smart and autonomous vehicles, and the company plans to showcase its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week.

FFIE recently delivered its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance in the U.S. and is increasing output at its manufacturing plant in Central California. Additionally, it is teaming up with multiple influential Co-Creation partners as the first owners of its vehicles to garner eyeballs and drive sales.

What Is Happening with Faraday Future Stock?

While FFIE has now entered the revenue generation phase, the company still remains a consistent loss churner. Today’s price surge comes after a nearly 98.2% value erosion in FFIE stock over the past year.

While trading volumes in the stock remain elevated at an average of 6.46 million shares over the past three months, a beta of 1.47 means the stock can gyrate more wildly than the broader market.

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) Soars on Middle East Expansion
