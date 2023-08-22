Fabrinet’s (NYSE: FN) Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) surged in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the provider of advanced optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 per diluted share, up by 10.7% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.80 per share.

The company’s Q4 revenues grew by 11.56% year-over-year to $655.9 million again surpassing Street estimates of $641.42 million.

Looking forward, in fiscal Q1, Fabrinet has projected revenues in the range of $650 million to $670 million while adjusted earnings are likely to be between $1.83 and $1.90 per share.

Today’s price surge aside, FN stock has dropped by more than 10% year-to-date.