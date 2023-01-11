tiprankstipranks
Market News

Airline Stocks on Watch as FAA Outage Grounds All U.S. Flights

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage resulted in all flights in the U.S. getting grounded early Wednesday morning. This outage was caused by The NOTAMS (Notice to Air Missions System), which alerts pilots to potential dangers along a flight route failed.

The FAA stated in a tweet:

However, in its latest update. the FAA added:

According to the website, Flightaware.com, there were 10,968 flights delayed today with around 4,013 flights delayed within, into, or out of the United States.

This resulted in creating more problems for various airliners including Delta Airlines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), and JetBlue (JBLU). This issue cropped up just as these companies have been looking to recover after a tough fourth quarter that saw flights getting delayed or canceled due to bad weather.

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAL

American Airlines price target lowered to $20 from $25 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAmerican Airlines price target lowered to $20 from $25 at Deutsche Bank
22d ago
AAL
Mesa Soars After Deal with UAL
AAL
UAL
Mesa Air to expand relationship with United, winds down contract with American
AAL
UAL
More AAL Latest News >

