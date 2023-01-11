Airline Stocks on Watch as FAA Outage Grounds All U.S. Flights

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage resulted in all flights in the U.S. getting grounded early Wednesday morning. This outage was caused by The NOTAMS (Notice to Air Missions System), which alerts pilots to potential dangers along a flight route failed.

According to the website, Flightaware.com, there were 10,968 flights delayed today with around 4,013 flights delayed within, into, or out of the United States.

This resulted in creating more problems for various airliners including Delta Airlines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), and JetBlue (JBLU). This issue cropped up just as these companies have been looking to recover after a tough fourth quarter that saw flights getting delayed or canceled due to bad weather.