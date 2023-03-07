F-Star Therapeutics Blasts Up as Merger Deal Goes Through

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

F-Star Therapeutics Blasts Up as Merger Deal Goes Through

Healthcare stock F-Star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been on the edge of disaster for the last month or so. Now, it’s been pulled back from the brink for good as a long-planned, but highly controversial deal has finally gone through. The news was welcome for investors, who sent F-Star surging in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

F-Star’s sale to Sino Biopharmaceuticals had been up in the air for some time. There were signs it might not go through, as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States stepped in to potentially halt the deal. The biggest issue at stake was national security, which the Committee believed would be imperiled by such a deal. Nevertheless, F-Star successfully convinced regulators that it would not put the country itself at risk.

Sino Biopharmaceuticals, for its part, will land a company with a growing slate of cancer therapies. One of these is called FS222, which both slows down one kind of immune system reaction and enhances a second kind known as the CD137 pathway.

The last five days of trading for FSTX stock showed that a lot of investors expected this deal to ultimately go through. Yes, F-star saw a huge spike today that sent the share price up around a whole dollar, but the general trend line was slowly climbing anyway. Today’s announcement likely just cemented what a lot of investors figured would be coming, and we’re seeing the results accordingly.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FSTX

F-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma
Press ReleasesF-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma
6h ago
FSTX
F-star, InvoX extend end date of merger agreement to March 3
FSTX
F-Star Therapeutics Up Big on Last-Minute Win
FSTX
More FSTX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FSTX

F-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma
Press ReleasesF-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma
6h ago
FSTX
F-star, InvoX extend end date of merger agreement to March 3
The FlyF-star, InvoX extend end date of merger agreement to March 3
12d ago
FSTX
F-Star Therapeutics Up Big on Last-Minute Win
Market NewsF-Star Therapeutics Up Big on Last-Minute Win
1M ago
FSTX
More FSTX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >