Exxon’s (NYSE:XOM) Q2 Topline Plummets 28%

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Exxon’s (NYSE:XOM) Q2 Topline Plummets 28%

Story Highlights

Exxon’s second quarter topline declined by double digits amid gyrating energy prices year-to-date. The company is making major moves in energy transition even as traditional energy output remains at record levels.

Shares of energy giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are trading marginally lower today after its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations with revenue dropping 28.3% year-over-year to $82.9 billion. EPS at $1.94 missed the cut by $0.10.

By the end of 2023, the company is aiming to structurally lower costs by $9 billion as compared to 2019. With a 20% year-over-year growth, production in Guyana and the Permian basin remained at record levels even as Exxon took steps to boost its Low Carbon Solutions business with the recent acquisition of Denbury. The move could potentially help lower Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 MMT annually.

Further, Exxon generated $5 billion in free cash flow in Q2 and has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable on September 11 to investors of record on August 16.

Overall, the Street has a $124.60 consensus price target on Exxon alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  Shares of the company have gained nearly 15% over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on XOM

CVX vs. XOM: Which Oil Major Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVX vs. XOM: Which Oil Major Stock is Better?
11h ago
CVX
OXY
XOM Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect from the Energy Giant
CVX
XOM
VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
V
MA
More XOM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XOM

CVX vs. XOM: Which Oil Major Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVX vs. XOM: Which Oil Major Stock is Better?
11h ago
CVX
OXY
XOM Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect from the Energy Giant
Stock Analysis & IdeasXOM Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect from the Energy Giant
1d ago
CVX
XOM
VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
Stock Analysis & IdeasVTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
1d ago
V
MA
More XOM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >