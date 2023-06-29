Exxon Stock (NYSE:XOM): Quietly Accelerating Lithium Ambitions

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Exxon Stock (NYSE:XOM): Quietly Accelerating Lithium Ambitions

Story Highlights

Exxon Mobil is rapidly expanding into the lithium sector to leverage the solid demand for the metal in EVs and other technologies.

Oil giant Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is silently accelerating its expansion into the lithium space amid heightened demand for the ultra-light metal for use in batteries for electric vehicles (EV), cellphones, and laptops, and other emerging technologies. As per Reuters, the company is collaborating with Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to develop over 6,100 lithium-rich acres in Arkansas.

Exxon will reportedly contribute about 2,000 acres to the partnership, while Tetra will dedicate around 4,100 acres. Both Exxon and Tetra did not comment on the deal.

Exxon Expanding into Lithium Space

Earlier this month, Tetra, an energy solutions and services company, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Saltwerx to develop around 6,000 acres of salty brine deposits in Arkansas that are filled with lithium and bromine. In the press release, Tetra said that Saltwerx was an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company.

Interestingly, sources told Reuters that Saltwerx is a subsidiary of Exxon that it acquired earlier this year while buying a neighboring Arkansas parcel of 100,000 acres from Galvanic Energy. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Exxon bought drilling rights to 120,000 gross acres in the Smackover formation of Southern Arkansas from Galvanic Energy for $100 million. The report added that Exxon could commence drilling in the coming months and expand further if the venture proves profitable.   

Exxon’s expansion into the lithium sector would help the energy behemoth diversify its portfolio beyond fossil fuels and gain exposure to a rapidly expanding market. Moreover, the Biden administration is giving tax credits to encourage the domestic production of critical metals and minerals, including lithium.  

What is the Prediction for Exxon Stock?

Earlier this month, RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria downgraded Exxon Mobil stock from Buy to Hold but maintained a price target of $125, saying the risk-reward profile looks more balanced.

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating on Exxon is based on 10 Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $129.03 implies 22.4% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TTI

Tetra Technologies, Saltwerx enter into MoU regarding Brine Production Unit
The FlyTetra Technologies, Saltwerx enter into MoU regarding Brine Production Unit
3d ago
TTI
TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 REVENUE OF $146 MILLION AND EPS OF $0.05 AND PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE
TTI
Tetra Technologies sees Q2 revenue $165M-$175M, consensus $167.6M
TTI
More TTI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TTI

Tetra Technologies, Saltwerx enter into MoU regarding Brine Production Unit
The FlyTetra Technologies, Saltwerx enter into MoU regarding Brine Production Unit
3d ago
TTI
TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 REVENUE OF $146 MILLION AND EPS OF $0.05 AND PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE
Press ReleasesTETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 REVENUE OF $146 MILLION AND EPS OF $0.05 AND PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER GUIDANCE
2M ago
TTI
Tetra Technologies sees Q2 revenue $165M-$175M, consensus $167.6M
The FlyTetra Technologies sees Q2 revenue $165M-$175M, consensus $167.6M
2M ago
TTI
More TTI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >