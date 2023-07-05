tiprankstipranks
Market News

Expro (NYSE:XPRO) Bags First Deal for Its Advanced Subsea Solution

Energy services provider Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) has bagged a contract with a major operator for the use of its single shear and seal-debris 15K ball valve assembly.

Importantly, this is the first contract win for the company’s advanced subsea solution which helps in well safety while also lowering costs. The company is designing a subsea deepwater system for a subsea field at nearly 2,000 meters in the Gulf of Mexico and the valve assembly will be a part of this system.

The contract is for a period of three years with a value of more than $15 million. Moreover, this win positions Expro as a leading name in rental and customized subsea well access offerings.

Overall, the Street has a $81 consensus price target on Expro alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This points to an eye-popping 355.6% potential upside in the stock on top of a 71.3% price surge over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

More News & Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2M ago
XPRO
Expro initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyExpro initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
3M ago
XPRO
Expro price target raised to $22 from $16 at Barclays
The FlyExpro price target raised to $22 from $16 at Barclays
4M ago
XPRO
More XPRO Latest News >

